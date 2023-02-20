We all love spending hours at College Library studying for midterms, right?

WRONG.

Below is a list of activities and events to participate in this week instead of studying 24/7.

Learn to skate with Outdoor UW

You may have noticed the mini ice rinks out on Lake Mendota outside the Union. Those do, in fact, serve a purpose. If you have never ice skated before, or simply need a refresher, join Outdoor UW staff Tuesday night for a lesson in ice skating.

Jesus Christ Superstar

The award-winning musical Jesus Christ Superstar will be coming to the Overture Center this week and celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The musical is a rock opera based loosely on the life of Jesus Christ. It opens Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Tickets are available at the Overture website.

WUD Film presents: Nope

If you haven’t attended a WUD film presentation yet, this is the week to try! This zero cost, high reward experience features “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s more recent movie since “Us” and “Get Out,” released last year.

WUD film will be screening “Nope,” Saturday Feb. 25 at 9:30 p.m. at Union South.

Femmestival

Femmestival is an annual event in Madison featuring food and art from women, femm and non-binary entrepreneurs.

The event will be at the Garver Feed Mill this Sunday, February 26 and is free to attend. Attendees can purchase food at the festival.