- Landfall (2020) Online Screening and Discussion: Screening of 2020 documentary “Landfall” is made available by Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. The film is available for screening from April 14-28. For more information and to sign up, visit here.
- Earth Week Climate Strike: Students and Madisonites alike will rally at Library Mall at 5:30 to protest against and spread awareness about climate change. April 23.
- Justified Anger: Next Steps: The next upcoming event in this series is called “The Path to Allyship.” Hear from four white Madisonians and their journey towards allyship. This event is preceded by “Living While Black in Madison,” which heard the perspective of four Black Madisonians and their lived experiences. “The Path to Allyship” takes place April 26 @7pm. Suggested donation $20. For more information and to sign up, visit here
- Ocean Vuong Book Reading and Q&A: Ocean Vuong is an award-winning writer and he will be reading from his 2019 book, “On Earth We Are Briefly Gorgeous,” followed by a live Q&A moderated by Daniel Sanji, cultural programming intern at the Asian Pacific Islander Desi America Student Center. For more information, visit here.
- 93rd Annual Student Art Show: Free gallery located in Memorial Union, see the work of UW artists. Started April 7 and ends May 7, more info here.