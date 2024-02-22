David Bagby serves as new UW director of federal relations

The University of Wisconsin announced Wednesday that David Bagby is now serving as director of federal relations. Bagby assumed this role January 2024 after serving as associate and then interim director of federal relations over the past year. He succeeds Mike Lenn, who served as director for seven years.

Prior to his time at UW, Bagby worked in the office of Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI-02) as deputy chief of staff. He specifically handled Pocan’s work on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Bagby also served as a legislative director to three other members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Office of Federal Relations works to bridge campus and the federal government — advocating on policies and issues that affect UW’s missions in research, education and outreach.

Assistant vice chancellor for government affairs and strategic partnerships, and former director of federal relations, Ben Miller pointed to Bagby’s passion for higher education, emphasizing his suitability for this role.

Bagby expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent UW in the nation’s capital. He pointed to the university’s research initiatives that contribute to both the state and nation.

“I’m excited to continue supporting the eighth-largest research expenditure university in the nation and to ensure that UW–Madison is represented in higher education policy discussions throughout Washington, D.C.,” Bagby said.