Updated: UWPD, MFD respond to fire at Engineering Hall

Engineering Hall was evacuated Friday morning due to a fire in the building which has been extinguished, according to a WiscAlert sent at 8:45 a.m.

At 7:50 a.m., a WiscAlert was sent asking the public to evacuate immediately, avoid the area and follow instructions from authorities. Subsequent WiscAlerts told the public to continue to avoid the area.

All classes in Engineering Hall today are cancelled, according to an update from the College of Engineering. Classes and exams scheduled for Friday Nov. 17 in the Mechanical Engineering Building, the Engineering Centers Building, the Materials Science and Engineering Building, the Engineering Research Building and 1410 Engineering Drive are also canceled.

Other classes located in Wendt Commons and other buildings on the University of Wisconsin campus will take place as scheduled, according to the update from the College of Engineering.

The fire was put out at 7:49 a.m., but fire crews are continuing to clear smoke from the building, according to the Madison Fire Department. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department and Madison Fire Department responded to the scene after a fire alarm was pulled, according to Channel 3000.

This is an active and ongoing story. This article will be updated with developments.