UW campus, student organizations begin Diwali celebrations

Nov. 12, over one billion individuals will be celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, according to AP news.

Although the origin stories of Diwali vary across religions, the overarching theme is the victory of good over evil. According to AP News Diwali is one of the most important celebrations in India in particular, and for those that practice Hindu. But, this holiday is celebrated by many people throughout the world and across many religions.

This includes groups at the University of Wisconsin such as the Global Engagement Office , the Indian Student Association and The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center . Each group will be hosting events across campus.

The first of these events was “Queer Diwali” hosted by the GSCC. According to GSCC Development Team member Pilot Lee, this is the first time they are hosting this event. Lee said the inspiration for the event came from wanting to provide a safe space for queer people of color to celebrate Diwali.

“When people think of queer Desis, they don’t really think of anything … it was really important to have a queer Diwali because a lot of queer desi people or queer people who celebrate Diwali and other South Asian holidays don’t get to celebrate authentically at home,” Lee said.

Associated Students of Madison pledges university support for ‘Stop Cop City’ movementThe Associated Students of Madison Student Council met Wednesday to hear and vote on the passing of legislation proposed by Read…

GSCC Development Team member Anirudh Chimata said traditional Diwali festivities include fireworks and spending time with close friends and family.



The event was held at the GSCC office inside the Red Gym. The room was decorated with flower garlands, led diya lights and an assortment of Indian appetizers and cuisine, including samosas and chutney.

Lee said the GSCC hopes events like “Queer Diwali” will promote connection within the GSCC and individual’s respective cultures.

“Not only is the GSCC committed to putting on new and large events for students of color, but it’s really emotionally important for the staff here to connect with each other this way and to connect with our culture this way, to connect with other students of color this way,” Lee said.

Other Diwali events on campus include a celebration from the GEO Friday, Nov. 10 and a Diwali Night hosted by ISA Sunday, Nov 12.

The event hosted by the GEO is free, and requires registration for the dinner. Diwali Night hosted by the ISA will include music, snacks and rangoli, according to a post made on their Instagram page.