Chancellor Mnookin releases statement on Israel-Hamas war following responses on campus

University of Wisconsin Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin released a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning the attacks made on Israeli citizens over the weekend by Hamas, a militant group that governs the Gaza Strip and is classified by the U.S. as a terrorist group. Mnookin’s statement came four days after the initial attacks on Israel, and following responses on campus from students and community members.

Hundreds of students and community members gathered outside Memorial Library Sunday for a candlelight vigil to express their solidarity with the Jewish state of Israel. At the vigil, Jewish students and community leaders said Jewish prayers and shared stories of loved ones impacted by the attacks.

In response to Mnookin’s statement Wednesday, UW Hillel, a center for Jewish life on campus, thanked Mnookin for being “present, listening, and working” to support the Jewish campus community in “this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Tuesday evening, students and community members gathered outside Memorial Library to “show solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist brutal Israeli occupation,” according to an Instagram story post. At the demonstration, participants led chants, expressing indignation with the Israeli government’s occupation of Palestine. A few counter protestors stood holding Israel flags and responding to demonstration participants.

Students groups on campus that promoted and attended Tuesday’s demonstration didn’t immediately respond for comment on Mnookin’s statement.

At the time this article was written, over 2,200 civilians — 1,055 Palestinian and 1,200 Israeli — have been reported dead since attacks began Saturday. Nearly 8,000 civilians — 5,184 Palestinian and 2,900 Israeli — have reported injuries, according to reporting from ABC.

“Politics in the Middle East are exceedingly fraught, and there are many deeply held perspectives,” Mnookin said in the statement. “But the massacre of ordinary citizens, in their homes, at music concerts, in their cars and on the streets of their villages, is a horror that we must all, in our common humanity, condemn.”

In her statement, Mnookin said she is mourning for those lost, praying for those injured and abducted, and fearing the deaths to come.

“I fear the terrifying inevitability of a great many further deaths, of Israelis and Palestinians, of civilians and soldiers,” Mnookin said in the statement. “I worry, too, that these devastating developments will fan the global flames of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, making peace and justice in the region even more elusive.”

Mnookin added that she recognizes the “grave degree of impact” these events have had on many in the greater UW community, stating she recognizes her words alone as “inadequate.”

“I recognize that these or any words are inevitably inadequate in the face of such unspeakable tragedy,” Mnookin said in the statement.

Mnookin said the International Division has confirmed all UW students studying abroad in Israel at the time of the attacks are safe and being provided logistical support. The International Division has also been in contact with UW students from Israel or the Palestinian territories to offer support, Mnookin said.

Dean of Students Christina Olstad sent a message to leaders of student organizations, including faith-based organizations, representing interests in Israel and the Middle East Monday, offering support through campus resources. Resources for students, staff and faculty working to process the events are available on campus, Mnookin said.

UW is working to help facilitate public forums to “foster greater knowledge and understanding,” and Mnookin said more information will be shared as plans are confirmed.

