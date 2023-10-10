SSFC hears Rhetoric Society of America budget proposal

The Student Services Finance Committee at the University of Wisconsin considered the eligibility of the Rhetoric Society of America’s student chapter to receive General Student Services Funding Monday.

RSA Co-President Alicen Rushevics and Treasurer Nick Avery requested $63,995 for the 2023-2024 school year. If granted, the money would be used to cover salaries, advertising, supplies and equipment, membership fees and programs hosted by the chapter, RSA representatives said.

RSA is a national organization that aims to provide access to education about persuasive speaking and writing so that ideas and materials relating to rhetoric may be expressed in professional and casual settings, according to the RSA website.

“The RSA student chapter of the University of Wisconsin provides a forum for gathering as rhetoricians that serves a variety of functions related to programming collaborative study and practice of rhetoric,” Avery said. “Our goal is to build community across disciplines around our shared concerns, and provide ample opportunities to share this idea.”

If approved by SSFC, funds allocated to RSA would be taken from the General Student Service Fund. This fund is derived from the Student Segregated Fee in order to support student organizations on campus that provide supplemental instruction for students that isn’t covered in the classroom, according to the GSSF website.

Avery said that RSA currently lacks reliable funding and only has a few hundred dollars remaining from before COVID-19.

After their presentation, SSFC representatives posed questions pertaining to the chapter’s social media presence, the election process of the executive board, differences between the chapter and other student writing resources, how each budgeting figure is calculated and many others.

SSFC will vote on RSA’s budget at their next meeting Thursday in the Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.