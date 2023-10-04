Wisconsin DNR releases 2023 Air Quality Trends Report

Report highlights actions Wisconsin can take to reduce emissions

The 2023 Air Quality Trends Report has been published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to a press release.

The report covers data up to 2022 and includes details regarding pollutants. These include ground-level ozone, particle pollution, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, all of which are regulated under the federal Clean Air Act.

While there has been a historical decline in the concentrations of these pollutants, recent years have seen a slower reduction, especially in ozone and fine particulate matter. Since the 2000s, there’s been a 21% decrease in Wisconsin’s ozone concentrations, ensuring the state meets the 2008 federal ozone standard. But certain areas, notably parts of Sheboygan and Kenosha counties along Lake Michigan, have had difficulties adhering to the updated 2015 standard.

Madison named important site for passenger rail serviceThe City of Madison has been identified as an important site for the implementation of passenger rail service connecting Chicago, Read…

Though the state has implemented programs to help reduce emissions, the complexity of the issue extends beyond state borders. University of Wisconsin professor and Director of the Space Science and Engineering Center Brad Pierce, said part of the emissions in the state come from transportation emissions. The solution is for Wisconsin to work with bordering states to tackle the challenge together, according to Pierce.

“A lot of ozone precursors in particular, that park in Wisconsin, are generated outside of Wisconsin and so partnering with our neighboring states will make a big difference in improving air quality of Wisconsin and the Midwest in general if all the states reduce emissions,” Pierce said.

This summer, the Wisconsin DNR partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency and other universities on a research campaign to better understand air quality, according to the press release.

According to NOAA, the campaign will use technology from multiple organizations to share information with local and state environment officials to help make informed decisions on ways to increase air quality.

GOP redistricting proposal raises questions over nonpartisanshipWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, rejected a Republican proposal that suggested the legislature approve new maps drawn by a nonpartisan legislative Read…

For students looking to help, Pierce recommends individuals stay aware of the current air quality and act accordingly.

“The Environmental Protection Agency has a site called airnow.gov that tells you what the air quality is in your region,” Pierce said. “And if you’re having poor air quality — doing things like taking a bus instead of driving and not mowing your lawn.”

The 2023 Air Quality Trends Report is available on the DNR’s Air Quality webpage.