SSFC meets to discuss campus safety, GSSF application deadline

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday for the first time this fall to talk with Dean of Students Cristiana Olstad and discuss General Student Services Fund requirements with SSFC Funding Advisor Abbie Wagaman.

Rep. Harris Jacobs asked Olstad about how to improve student safety on campus following the recent assault of a UW student. Olstad said students should download the BadgerSAFE app. According to Olstad, 15 thousand students have downloaded the app, which includes features for location tracking, emergency alerts and communicating with UWPD. Students can also request a walking companion through UW’s SAFEwalk system, Olstad said.

Wagaman then began a review of GSSF requirements. Registered Student Organizations are able to access a portion of the Student Segregated Fee through this fund, which is controlled by SSFC.

Wagaman said the policies and eligibility for organizations interested in using GSSF funds are up for interpretation, and the members should read through the requirements before hearings begin.

The due date for Registered Student Organizations to apply for SSFC funding is Sept. 25, which falls on Yom Kippur. Jacobs said SSFC and Associated Students of Madison should consider sending an email out about the due date or give an extension to Jewish groups. Wagaman said the SSFC should talk to ASM leadership about a plan of action for that due date.

The next SSFC meeting will be Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Student Activity Center on East Campus Mall.