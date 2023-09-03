‘Brutal’ assault of UW student reported downtown Madison, investigation ongoing

Content warning: Discussion of violence and/or assault.

The Madison Police Department is investigating a “brutal” attack of a female University of Wisconsin student on the 500 block of W. Wilson St. in Madison early Sunday morning, according to an MPD report.

Police responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. Sunday after a person living in the area noticed the victim was seriously injured. She sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to the report.

No arrests have been made in what appears to be a stranger assault. The investigation is in its preliminary stages. Authorities are swabbing the area for biological evidence and looking for security system videos from 2 to 4 a.m. in the area.

In an email sent to all UW students Sunday afternoon, University of Wisconsin Police Department Police Chief Kristen Roman said there will be an increased police presence in the area and she urges the community to prioritize safety.

“We are deeply concerned for this individual, keeping them and their family in our thoughts and providing all possible support,” Roman said in the email.

To share video and information, contact the Madison Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. To share information anonymously, visit Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com.

In the email, Roman recommended students download the new BadgerSAFE app for safety resources and incident alerts. Students can also use SAFEwalk, a free service designed for students to have a walking companion on campus.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Resources regarding assault and mental health:

– UHS Survivor Services: [email protected], 608-265-5600 ext 3 or self-schedule using Starfish app

– RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273

– National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

– National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224

– Dean of Students Office Restraining Order and Survivor Advocacy Clinic: https://law.wisc.edu/eji/rosa/, 608-263-9574, [email protected] or request an appointment

– Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program: https://compliance.wisc.edu/titleix/

– Domestic Abuse Intervention Services: 1-800-799-SAFE or text “START” to 88788

– RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center: 608-251-7273