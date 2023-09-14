ASM discusses diversity, equity and inclusion with UW administration

In the first Associated Students of Madison Student Council meeting of the 2023 fall semester, members of the University of Wisconsin administration confirmed the university will not cut Diversity, Equity and Inclusion positions despite cuts to the 2023-25 state budget.

Vice chancellor Lori Reesor, deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion LaVar Charleston and dean of students Christina Olstad attended the Wednesday evening meeting.

“We think it’s really important for the things that are happening in the world, whether it’s a SCOTUS decision about affirmative action, whether it’s some of the legislation that happened in the state of Wisconsin university system with budget cuts as a result, we’re not cutting DEI positions, there’s no backing off the importance of this value, it is primary for the institution,” Reesor said.

In July, assembly speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, threatened to withhold $32 million from the university unless they cut DEI programs. The move came in a larger effort by Republicans to get rid of diversity programs in the state government.

Both Charleston and Reesor denounced the recent budget cuts, and Charleston called a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that eliminated affirmative action “an attack on diversity.”

The administration has partnered with the Blk Power Coalition, a student organization formed in response to the racist video of a UW student last May. The partnership seeks to use restorative justice practices to repair harm caused to the community.

Leaders Igniting Transformation member Josiah Gomez asked if there were updates on sanctioning the student in the video, or policies being implemented for more effective hate and bias responses.

According to Reesor, the university is unable to disclose information or comment if the student is involved with the university under federal law. The threshold for hate speech is very high and specific, and UW is a public university, so issues of nonacademic misconduct must be resolved according to Chapter 17 of the Wisconsin State Legislature.

UW Jewish community prepares to celebrate Rosh HashanahThis Friday marks the first day of Rosh Hashanah, a celebration of the Jewish new year. “It’s an opportunity for Read…

“Every single student deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and feel that this place is for them,” Reesor said. “We know from our data that some students feel that way easily and comfortably, and others do not.”

Reesor announced the hiring of inaugural vice chancellor for strategic communication Diana Harvey, who will lead an effort towards improving administration-student communications.

The university has had a “very rough” start to the semester, noting a pier collapse and violent attack on a UW student, Reesor said. Regarding the attack, Reesor encouraged donations toward a GoFundMe for the affected student.

Additionally, ASM passed legislation for the formation of the Internal Equity Review Committee of the Associated Students of Madison.

ASM is scheduled to meet next Sept. 27, and chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will be present to answer general questions and discuss various initiatives.