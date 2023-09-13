GoFundMe organized to support survivor of recent downtown act of violence

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of rape, sexual violence and sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, experienced sexual violence or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

Editor’s Note: In this article, individuals who have experienced sexual assault or sexual violence will be referred to as survivors, but it should be noted that not all people with these experiences identify with this term.

A GoFundMe was organized to support the survivor of a physical and sexual assault that occurred downtown Sept. 3. The fund has raised over $15,000 of its $50,000 target since being made available Tuesday evening.

Executive director of the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center, formerly the Rape Crisis Center, Dana Pellebon organized the fund after UW students approached her, wanting to help the survivor.

“I was contacted by some UW students, who do not know the survivor, and they wanted to help,” Pellebon said. “They wanted to be a part of making sure that this young person had their needs covered.”

Pellebon said she and the students received permission to create the fund, ensuring the survivor would have funding available throughout the recovery process.

“There are significant expenses with this,” Pellebon said. “Insurance only covers so much, the Office of Crime Victim Services only does so much. We really wanted to make sure that in addition to the incredible amounts of trauma, that this young lady had some available funding.”

University Health Services is working alongside the RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center on sexual violence prevention and response on campus, Director of Survivor Services Molly Caradonna said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

UHS Survivor Services provides free, confidential care to UW student survivors of sexual assault, dating violence and domestic violence, sexual harrassment, sexual exploitation and/or stalking, Caradonna said.

“These supportive services include advocacy, medical and mental health care for our student community,” Caradonna said. “Our trauma-informed staff will work alongside you to provide emotional support, review care options and empower you in the choices you determine are best for you.”

Services are also available to students 24 hours a day through the RCC helpline, or through advocacy and support groups, Pellebon said.

Resources regarding sexual assault and mental health:

– UHS Survivor Services: [email protected], 608-265-5600 ext. 3 or self-schedule using Starfish app

– RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center 24/7 Helpline: (608)-251-7273

– National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

– National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224

– University of Wisconsin Law School Restraining Order and Survivor Advocacy Clinic: https://law.wisc.edu/eji/rosa/, 608-263-9574, [email protected] or request an appointment

– Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program: https://compliance.wisc.edu/titleix/

– Domestic Abuse Intervention Services: 1-800-799-SAFE or text “START” to 88788