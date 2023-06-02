The Republican-controlled state legislative Joint Finance Committee met Thursday to approve funding for state building projects over the next two years. Funding for the University of Wisconsin’s top priority — a new building for the College of Engineering — was not approved.

The proposed project would replace one of the eight existing engineering buildings on the UW–Madison campus with a 395,000-square-foot facility, according to the College of Engineering growth initiative.

UW–Madison deemed the project a priority early 2023, given the project would allow for the College of Engineering to better meet instructional and educational needs by improving facilities and boosting enrollment rates.

More engineers are needed in a variety of industries across the state, according to UW News. Given that 74% of College of Engineering graduates continue to live and work in the Midwest, the project would help meet this industry need, according to the College of Engineering growth initiative.

The $347 million project received support from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin employers and philanthropists. Donors had already pledged millions of dollars toward the project, accounting for about half of the total cost, according to UW News.

Leadership from the UW System, as well as UW–Madison, expressed disappointment in the committee’s lack of approval of this project.

In a statement Thursday evening, UW System President Jay Rothman emphasized the importance of the project for both UW–Madison and the state of Wisconsin.

“UW–Madison’s engineering building is our top priority for a reason,” Rothman said in the statement. “Investing in this facility will help address a crucial workforce shortage in the state as well as enhance the world-class research that draws talent into our state and drives economic vibrancy. We will continue to champion this vital project.”

UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin shared similar sentiments in a statement — noting that other competing universities, such as Purdue University and the University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign, have seen significant enrollment growth since investing in their engineering buildings and programs.

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson expressed concerns with donors withdrawing their funds, stating that moving forward with the project, ultimately, requires legislative support.

This project was not the only proposal that did not get approved for funding. Overall, the committee approved $2.4 billion of the $3.8 billion Evers requested in building projects statewide, according to AP News.

Of the $3.8 billion Evers requested, $1.8 billion was dedicated to projects on UW System campuses. The committee approved about a half of the $1.8 billion in funding for these projects. Other projects that did not receive approval for funding were plans to renovate and build a new art building at UW–Madison, as well as plans to replace the science building at UW–La Crosse.

Building projects approved by the committee include plans to replace the Camp Randall Sports Center with an indoor practice field for the Badger football team, as well as plans to demolish the science building at UW–Eau Claire, replacing it with a new facility for multiple programs.