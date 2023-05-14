University of Wisconsin students and family members gathered at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday to celebrate 8,625 bachelor’s, master’s and law degree candidates at the 170th spring commencement ceremony.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder delivered the keynote address, during which he encouraged graduates to fight for justice and change — both in the nation and world.

Holder referenced pressing issues including the climate crisis, conflict across the world and ongoing political tensions in the U.S., saying UW graduates are well-equipped to join the fight for change.

“You already know what the most urgent issues are because you’re already leading the way,” Holder said. “Standing up for your most basic rights, fighting for those who are more vulnerable, speaking out against hatred, racism and bigotry — especially when it rears its head uncomfortably close to home.”

Holder repeated a sentiment made by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying unity is critical to the ongoing fight for social change and justice.

Achieving unity can be challenging, but Holder stressed the importance of understanding unity is not defined by the agreement of everything, but by the agreement of the mission to protect democracy.

Referencing historical events, Holder said fighting for democracy is critical and is something that every American generation has been called to do in some way.

“Every generation has been called to put their hands on that arc and to pull it toward justice to protect, to renew and to expand our democracy and to strengthen our capacity for self-determination,” Holder said. “Every generation — and no American generation has failed.”

Holder called upon the class of 2023 to now join the fight, emphasizing the importance of ongoing commitment and determination.

Graduating students Faith Ocoko and Sydney Bobb also spoke at the commencement ceremony, sharing their experiences as Black students at UW.

Ocoko said she experienced culture shock when she began her time at UW, where Black students make up less than 3% of the student body.

“The idea of being surrounded by a diverse population of people to being the only Black person standing in my classes had become a norm that many of my Black peers and I shared,” Ocoko said.

As a Black pre-medical student, Ocoko said she often felt the odds were stacked against her. But with her hard work, perseverance and support of the Black community, she was able to thrive at UW.

Ocoko acknowledged the ongoing work of Black students on the UW campus who fought for spaces for Black students to gather, the establishment of organizations, allocation of funds and more.

“We are upholding a legacy that has been bestowed upon us by the hundreds of Black people that have put in years of work for us to be here,” Ocoko said.

Bobb also shared about the challenges she faced as a Black student at UW. Amid these challenges, Bobb said she often felt she was trying to keep her head above water to enjoy her time in Madison.

When a racist video of a UW student began circulating May 1 — the day high school students decide the colleges and universities they will be attending — Bobb said UW’s Black student body was “shook.”

“I say shook and not stunned, because we’ve seen this before,” Bobb said.

Bobb pointed to inadequate support from UW administration for Black students on campus.

But the way the Blk Power Coalition was formed quickly by student leaders on campus provides Bobb with hope for her and the Black students who will be at UW in the future.

“The protests and demands that followed were the work of the Blk Power Coalition, a powerful organization of student leaders on campus,” Bobb said. “Witnessing their discussions, disagreements and resolution to this campus was the epitome of a full circle moment for me as a student, knowing that this university is in the good hands of trailblazers, headstrong and humble Black students.”

Bobb closed her speech by calling on her fellow Black students to enjoy their graduation despite having spent their final weeks at UW organizing and protesting.

Senior class president Liam McClean also spoke at the ceremony, stating that everybody faces their own hurdles in life.

McClean said he faced challenges growing up with a speech impediment, but that these experiences only resulted in him being stronger. Similarly, the class of 2023 faced challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and fight for social change, McClean said.

But McClean said these challenges only allowed the class of 2023 to achieve greatness.

“Adversity is the seed of greatness,” McClean said. “If we want to be great, we must confront adversity.”

McClean told the class of 2023 that more adversity is upon them, but that they are prepared to face these challenges, finding appropriate solutions.

“We will inherit historic responsibility — climate change, systemic inequality and polarization are among the mountains we must move to build a world better than the one we found,” McClean said. “It may seem daunting, but if there is any group in Gen Z that can take the lead, it’s us.”