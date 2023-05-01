Charles Lee Isbell Jr. will serve as provost for the University of Wisconsin starting Aug. 1, according to a press release from UW News.

Isbell will be succeeding Karl Scholz — who is departing to assume presidency at the University of Oregon beginning July 1. UW College of Letters & Science Dean Eric Wilcots is currently serving as interim provost.

Isbell is currently the John P. Imlay Jr. Dean of the College of Computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Isbell has also held other leadership positions at Georgia Tech, having become known as a collaborative leader, according to UW News.

As provost, Isbell will act as UW’s chief academic officer and the second-ranking leader under the chancellor. Isbell will oversee 13 schools and colleges across the campus, in addition to key areas including enrollment management, outreach, the Division of Extension and more, according to UW News.

“I am confident that his leadership as our next provost will help advance UW-Madison’s teaching, scholarship and outreach mission in the years to come,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in the release.