College of Letters & Science Dean Eric Wilcots was selected Thursday to serve as interim provost at the University of Wisconsin, according to a UW News press release. Wilcots will step into the role April 24.

Wilcots will replace former Provost John Karl Scholz until a permanent provost is chosen. Scholz, who announced March 13 he will leave UW to become president at the University of Oregon, was appointed provost in 2019. Currently, there are four finalists for the permanent role of provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Wilcots, who served as interim dean of the College of Letters & Science from August 2019 through May 2020, was named dean in May 2020. In this position, he launched the Dean’s Initiative for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and created the STEM Scholars program, which provides necessary support for L&S students who are interested in science, technology, engineering or math. Additionally, he hired the first Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the College of Letter & Science, according to the college’s website.

“It is a remarkable benefit to UW-Madison to have a well-respected, talented administrator and leader like Eric Wilcots step into this critical role on an interim basis,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in the release. “While we will certainly miss Karl’s leadership, Eric will do a tremendous job as Provost through this transitional period, and I’m grateful for his willingness to serve.”

Wilcots is a Mary C. Jacoby professor of astronomy and received his bachelor’s degree at Princeton University in 1987 and Ph.D. from the University of Washington in 1992, according to UW News. He came to UW as a postdoctoral scholar and lecturer in introductory astronomy in 1995 and joined the faculty as an assistant professor after a year in that position.

The four finalists for provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs will visit campus to make in-person presentations next week. Information about each finalist will be available on the Provost Search website 48 hours prior to their visit.