In his first stop since the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden visited the LIUNA Training Center in DeForest, Wisconsin, to discuss his economic plan.

His speech Wednesday afternoon highlighted the development of the U.S. economy under his administration, citing the creation of 12 million new jobs, lower gas prices, lower inflation rates and a 50-year low for unemployment.

“Folks, I hate to disappoint them, but the Biden economic plan is working,” Biden said.

Gas prices are down by more than $1.50, and take-home pay for workers is increasing slightly, Biden said.

Biden stressed the importance of the middle class and blue-collar workers in his speech, emphasizing the production of American-made products made by union workers. He said the middle class was the backbone of America for decades.

“Wall Street did not build this country — the middle class built this country and unions built the middle class,” Biden said.

In his speech, Biden cited several local projects, including Madison’s new Bus Rapid Transit System, which will feature 46 electric buses that will improve air quality and reduce emissions in Madison. Biden pointed out that projects like the BRT will also create new jobs.

“[These jobs] require at least four years of trained apprenticeships, which is one of the reasons the United States has the best trade workers,” Biden said.

The president credited his administration with the creation of 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in its first two years.

Echoing statements made in his State of the Union address, Biden discussed efforts to cut Social Security benefits. The president specifically called out Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who has previously expressed support for making Social Security a part of the discretionary budget.

The president concluded his speech by emphasizing the current strength of the union.

“I have never been more optimistic about America’s future than I am today,” Biden said.

After Biden’s visit, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway published a press release in support of his messages to Wisconsinites.

“President Biden’s policies and legislative accomplishments, including ARPA, BIL and IRA, have been transformational,” Rhodes-Conway said in the press release.

Rhodes-Conway was joined in attendance by Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and District 8 Ald. Juliana Bennett.

Johnson did not attend the president’s speech, but he said Biden was not fully honest in his State of the Union address.

“Wisconsin will always welcome @POTUS, but it would be nice if he was honest about how much harm his policies have done to Wisconsinites and America,” Johnson said in a Tweet. “Americans didn’t buy his spin last night. The Wisconsin people won’t buy it today.”

Biden’s comments about Republicans and Social Security at the State of the Union led to shouting and heckling from some Republicans who rebutted the accusation that they want to cut Social Security benefits.

“All of you [citizens] start paying into the system as soon as you start working,” Biden said. “Those benefits belong to you and I will not allow anyone to cut them.”

Johnson retweeted a message from the Wisconsin GOP stating he is trying to save Social Security and Medicare.

Johnson previously claimed that the mandatory funding of Social Security and Medicare benefits is driving up the federal debt, according to WPR.

In his State of the Union address, Biden underscored the importance of the middle class to the U.S. economy, touting his plan to build the economy from the bottom up and the middle out. He criticized the trickle-down economics theory, which he said has led to weaker economic growth and lower wages.

Biden campaigned on an economic platform that focused on strengthening the middle class, investing in green infrastructure, raising taxes on the wealthy and improving healthcare benefits. In 2022, his administration faced record high inflation as a result of the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president addressed America’s concerns of inflation in his State of the Union address, stating his plan is to lower costs and lower the deficit. This includes capping the cost of insulin, incentivizing American families to switch to clean energy production and cutting the cost of childcare.

The president will visit Tampa, Florida, tomorrow, to promote his Social Security and Medicare plans.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include information about Biden’s economic platform, inflation, the State of the Union Address and Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway’s statements.