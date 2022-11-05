The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to discuss eligibility and budgeting for F.H. King Student Farm and the Wisconsin Black Student Union from the General Student Services Fund. Both groups’ eligibility and budgets were approved during the committee meeting.

The Student Leadership Program also presented their budget, which will be voted on at the next meeting.

Registered Student Organizations are eligible for GSSF funding if they provide sufficient evidence proving that the goals and objectives of the organization are unique and do not require membership fees, along with other requirements.

During the meeting, Sungcheol Han, Haley Shepard, Bobby Holland, and Katie Chesbro came as representatives of the Student Leadership Program to speak on their organization and propose potential budget changes during the hearing. SLP is an organization that focuses on harboring the development of student leaders.

“We focus on networking, not just with students…but also departments and breakout speakers” Cheseboro said. “This year our focus is on inclusivity.”

The SSFC also voted to approve the budgets proposed by the UW Black Student Union and F.H. King, which was introduced on Monday. SSFC voted on eligibility first and then moved to approve the proposed budgets.

F.H. King is an organization on campus that allows students to gather in a community setting and work together to care for and cultivate vegetables, fruits and other produce on one of the communal plots in Eagle Heights. The organization works to build skills such as teamwork and collaboration.

“I don’t think anything [else] like this exists on campus,” ASM Representative Kevin Jacobson said.

F.H. King’s proposal was approved with nine votes in favor, no votes against and one abstain.

The SSFC also voted in favor of BSU’s eligibility and budget, though the budget was amended to include a $100 increase before it was approved with a vote of seven in favor, zero against and one abstain.

The SSFC will vote on the eligibility and budget of the SLP at their next meeting on Nov. 7.