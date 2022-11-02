The Student Services Finance Committee met Monday and heard the 2023 budget proposals from the F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture and the Wisconsin Black Student Union, and approved budgets for the Latine Student Union and Adventure Learning Programs.

SSFC approved $25,388 for the Latine Student Union’s 2023-2024 budget and $199,807 for UW-Madison Adventure Learning Programs‘ 2023-2024 budget.

F.H. King spokesperson Bobby Joehnk proposed a budget of $37,432 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The money would go toward farming supplies for F.H. King’s student-run farm, salaries for the board of directors and the F.H. King workshop series, according to Joehnk.

Joehnk said that they had about $14,072, or 18.647%, of their total budget for the 2021-2022 school year left over.

“Although we would have liked for that amount to be lower, we are pleased with the amount of services and programming that our community was able to accomplish given the high employee turnover F.H. King experienced and lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Joehnk said.

After F.H. King gave their budget proposal, SSFC heard from WBSU. WBSU spokesperson Marcellus Lawrence addressed the committee.

Lawrence said WBSU’s total requested budget for the coming fiscal year is $58,028. The money would go towards salaries and training workshops for their staff and travel expenses for members, as well as towards events such as their annual Ebony Ball.

WBSU’s proposed budget is nearly identical to their approved budget for last fiscal year. The only difference is a higher proposed salary budget for WBSU’s staff — $27,948 compared to $24,696. Lawrence said that this change accounts for a two-dollar increase in wages for the staff.

“[The increase] reflects the pay change that happened from $10 to $12, so that’s why there’s an increase in the proposed salary budget from last fiscal year to this one,” Lawrence said.

SSFC Chair Lennox Owino said the committee would vote on whether or not to approve the budgets during their Thursday meeting.