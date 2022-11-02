The Indigenous Student Center Coalition hosted their annual Native November Kickoff Feast Wednesday in the MSC Lounge at the Red Gym.

Native November is a time dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse culture, contributions and history of Native people, Multicultural Student Center Assistant Director Noreen Siddiqui said in an email statement to the Badger Herald.

Native November is coordinated by the Indigenous Student Center of the Multicultural Student Center, along with the six student organizations housed in the ISC — Wunk Sheek, American Indian Science & Engineering Society, Alpha Pi Omega Sorority Inc. — Lambda Chapter, MadTown Singers, Indigenous Law Student Association and Tribal Libraries, Archives & Museums, Siddiqui said.

Plans for Native November include Indigenous-related events such as feasts, speakers, dancing socials and traditional workshops, Wunk Sheek President Yelih Rodriguez said in an email statement to the Badger Herald.

“I personally struggle with this holiday because although it is important to recognize and celebrate Indigenous Peoples, Indigenous peoples should not only be acknowledged, recognized or celebrated just during the month of November,” Rodriguez said.

It can do more harm than good to the Indigenous population on campus when people only include Indigenous peoples in events or ask them to speak during this month, rather than throughout the year, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez emphasized that each individual has a different experience, and she can only speak on behalf of herself and her personal experiences as a member of the Oneida Nation.

“For me personally, this is a time to celebrate and reflect on what being Indigenous means to me,” Rodriguez said. “Meaning that I take time for myself and use this month as a way to re-charge and do things that fill my cup up.”

Indigenous and non-Indigenous students are welcome to attend the events listed on the Native November website, Siddiqui said.

This year’s theme, Beyond an Acknowledgement, encourages the campus community to go beyond just learning and acknowledging Indigenous history. Instead, it calls on all students to recognize current issues, celebrate successes and commit to a greater future, according to the Native November website.

These events offer non-Indigenous students an opportunity to appreciate Indigenous culture and not appropriate it, Siddiqui said.

Upcoming events include the UW Law School Flag Ceremony on Nov. 4, and a Corn Braiding Workshop on Nov. 14.

“Hopefully the theme shows people on this campus and outside of it that Indigenous Peoples exist year-round, 24/7, not just on days such as Indigneous Peoples day and Native November,” Rodriguez said.