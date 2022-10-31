As students and community members gather for Halloween this Monday, local and university officials emphasize the need to celebrate safely.

Dean of Students Christina Olstad released a statement reminding students to be smart, be safe and show respect this Halloween.

“We always promote being safe and responsible – and that doesn’t change on Halloween weekend,” UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott said.

Olstad recommended that students travel in groups and utilize the University’s SAFEwalk program if necessary. SAFEwalk is a free companionship service available to all students, staff and visitors.

Olstad also discussed prioritizing safety when drinking alcohol. The university’s medical amnesty guidelines state that if students encounter someone who needs medical attention, call for help and stay with them until someone arrives, that person will be protected from police or disciplinary action. The intoxicated person, however, may face police citation or student conduct disciplinary action.

The city of Madison has a history of large crowds gathering for Halloween, according to OnWisconsin. In the 1970s and 1980s, tens of thousands of students and visitors would crowd State Street and frequent bars, leading to property damage, fires and fights.

The city implemented Freakfest in 2006 as a way to reign in the chaos through a gated, ticketed event, according to OnWisconsin. Freakfest was canceled for the third year in a row this September.

“Traditionally, we see more people on campus over Halloween weekend for various festivities – as such, we increase our police staffing to ensure everyone’s safety,” Lovicott said. “It was a successful weekend and we didn’t see any significant incidents.”

Olstad stressed the importance of thinking before you choose a costume that represents an identity or culture that is not your own.

University Housing recently proposed questions to ask yourself when choosing a Halloween costume.

