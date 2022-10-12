The University of Wisconsin Gender & Sexuality Campus Center celebrated National Coming Out Day with a day-long event Tuesday.

National Coming Out Day has been observed since 1988 to celebrate LGBTQ people and their fight for equality, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The day’s celebration included a “coming out door” that was painted with the rainbow flag and a photo booth, which were available all day, as well as free donuts and coffee.

In the evening, GSCC hosted a gathering in honor of its 30th birthday, which they called their “Big Gay Birthday” in an Instagram post.

UW junior Emilia Deino, a GSCC member and guest at the gathering, said it was important for larger schools like UW to have events like National Coming Out Day and organizations like GSCC to allow LGBTQ students to feel recognized.

“UW is a really big campus, and especially for people … who came from small towns where they didn’t have the opportunity to meet other queer people, I think it’s really important [for them] to have the opportunity to be in an open space where you know you’re not judged or anything,” Dino said. “And just to feel comfortable being yourself and making friends with people who … understand what you’re going through.”

First-year grad student Katrina Williams emphasized a similar sentiment.

Williams said events like National Coming Out Day celebrations let the LGBTQ community bond over their shared struggles and build a community together.

“I guess it’s like a ‘solidarity’ kind of thing,” Williams said. “Sort of like a home away from home. I guess because in a world where being gay, being trans or being LGBTQ in general is still such a difficult thing, events like this really bring people together.”

Deino said community events like those hosted by GSCC have made it easier for her to find a community.

Additionally, Deino said GSCC has made her feel more comfortable with herself and given her the opportunity to make several good friends over the years.

“Everyone just sort of celebrated your identity,” Deino said.

The Big Gay Birthday celebration was held at 6:30 p.m. at the Pyle Center. Attendance was free and guests did not have to be GSCC members.