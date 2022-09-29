The Associated Students of Madison held their second meeting of the school year Wednesday night. They were presented with several speakers and five new legislation proposals to vote on.

Following a roll call and open forum, President Eli Tsarovsky and Vice President Cleo Le of the Campus Area Neighborhood Association presented a slideshow regarding their main goals as an organization.

CANA representatives started off by stating the role of the organization, which is to advocate for students and neighbors on city wide issues like affordable housing, police reform, mental health access, voting and transportation. Le also said CANA collaborates with elected officials and builds connections with local organizations.

After describing the organization, Tsarovsky explained CANA’s current focuses. Both Tsarovsky and Le are running for reelection on the executive board. The election is set for Monday, Oct. 3.

Tsarovsky shared the numerous projects the organization is currently working on. These include the State Street garage project, the Orchard Street Apartment project and the Alchemy Apartments on N Lake Street. These projects cost millions of dollars and CANA is looking for volunteers.

Following CANA’s presentation was Madison City Council District 8 Alder Juliana Bennett. Bennett is a senior at UW studying real estate and political science, but is also a passionate activist trying to amplify voices of color in Madison.

Bennett’s main policy issues include affordable housing, public safety and democracy, along with budgetary issues. Bennet told the council that everyone with the right to vote should make their presence felt.

ASM Rep. Lockwood is a disabled student who became a House Fellow this year after being unable to find accessible housing on campus. Lockwood asked if Bennett is working to improve accessible housing for disabled students.

Bennett said she has talked about it in meetings, but believes more attention needs to be brought to this problem.

ASM passed legislation about the UW segregated fee schedule. The wage compensation increase exemption needs one more vote of approval next meeting.

The council also introduced the adjustments to Section 8 of ASM bylaws, along with legislation authorizing the creation of a rules committee and increasing the ASM student wage to $15/hr.

ASM ratified the University of Wisconsin System Student Governance Association constitution by a 17-2 vote.

The ASM student council’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12.