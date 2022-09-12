The Student Services Finance Committee held its first meeting of the session on Monday.

The meeting began with recognition of the university residing on sacred Ho-Chunk Land.

Rep. Reggie Wu, who was not in attendance, requested a leave of absence after withdrawing from the fall semester. A leave of absence can be granted with a ¾ vote and can last up to one semester, SSFC Vice Chair Andrew Pietroske said during the meeting. There were no objections to Wu’s leave of absence, so the leave was granted.

UW welcomes largest freshmen class at 2022 ConvocationThe University of Wisconsin gave a warm welcome to first-year students at the 2022 Convocation Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to Read…

The committee voted to appoint an SSFC Representative to the Contract Review Board. Both Rep. Steven Shi and Rep. David Luján nominated themselves to the board. Each representative had three minutes to explain why they nominated themselves. The discussion then proceeded into a vote, and Luján won with a vote of 4-0.

The committee held a General Student Services Fund eligibility mock hearing. This consisted of a mock presentation for an organization attempting to seek GSSF funding, followed by a debate on whether they meet the eligibility requirements. Typically, the presentation will take place at one meeting, and the debate and vote will take place at the next meeting to allow time for reflection, Pietroske said.

Nurses give UW Health official strike noticeNurses presented UW Health with an official advanced notice of their strike. The strike is for quality patient care, recognition Read…

The meeting ended with shared governance reports regarding the Healthcare Advisory Committee, Recreation and Wellbeing Board, Union Council and Student Transportation Board. The groups have yet to hold their first meetings. The first ASM student council meeting will be held on Wednesday with Chancellor Mnookin in attendance.

SSFC will meet again on Thursday, Sept. 14.