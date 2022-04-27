The University of Wisconsin announced five finalists in the chancellor search Wednesday after a nearly five-month search process.

The finalists are University of Pittsburgh provost Ann Cudd, former provost at University of Notre Dame Marie Miranda, UCLA law school dean Jennifer Mnookin, former University of Utah provost Daniel Reed and UW provost John Karl Scholz.

The five chancellor candidates will visit campus between May 2 and 6 for a public Q&A session. Vice-Chair of the Search and Screen Committee Susan Hagness and Vice Chancellor for University Relations Charles Hoslet will host and moderate the sessions. Attendees of the sessions can submit questions to the candidates here.

The finalists were determined by a 21-member Search Screen Committee. Current UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank proposed an inclusive committee that called for a minimum of one undergraduate student, one graduate student, five faculty members, four staff employees, one administrator and one representative from the UW Foundation, UW Health and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The committee conducted a series of listening sessions on the UW campus to gain input from students, staff and faculty. The candidates were then reviewed by a Special Regent Committee.

In October 2021, Blank announced her decision to leave UW at the end of the 2021-22 academic year to become the president of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The final candidate must be approved by the full Board of Regents. UW Regent Vice President Karen Walsh hopes to name a chancellor sometime in May, according to UW News.