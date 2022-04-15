A WiscAlert sent to University of Wisconsin students at 5:39 p.m. reported an armed robbery on S. Mills St.

The WiscAlert urged students to avoid the area. Police identified the suspect as wearing a black jacket and black pants riding a bike with red wheels. The suspect was first reported to be heading northbound on S. Mills Street.

According to an incident report, the UWPD were called to the McDonalds on 1102 Regent Street for the report of armed robbery. There were no reported injuries and nobody is in custody at the time.

A second WiscAlert, sent at 5:49 p.m., identified the suspect as male and heading eastbound on Dayton St on bicycle. According to the second alert, police were on the scene and students were still advised to avoid the area.

In a third WiscAlert, the UWPD said they believe the suspect has left the area and encouraged students to resume normal activities.

At 6:19 p.m. UWPD released a statement saying there is no longer an active threat in the area.

This story will be updated.