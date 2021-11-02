The University of Wisconsin Office of the Registrar announced in an email Monday that they would permanently extend the deadline for dropping classes to the 12th week of classes.

After Nov. 26 — the 12th week of the fall semester — students will need a dean’s permission to drop a class. The new course drop deadline now aligns with the last day students can completely withdraw from the fall 2021 semester, according to the Office of the Registrar.

The Office of the Registrar had originally extended the course drop deadline to give students more flexibility during the pandemic, University Registrar Scott Owczarek said in an email statement to The Badger Herald. Before, the course drop deadline was the ninth week of classes.

“The shift in timing supported student decision making and well-being, and the temporary implementation generated enthusiasm from students, academic advising, academic deans and instructors,” Owczarek said.

Some people were concerned about how the extension would affect academic advising and international students, Owczarek said. After taking all stakeholders into account, the Office of the Registrar decided that the new deadline’s benefits outweighed its disadvantages.

Students have responded positively to the new deadline, Associated Students of Madison Press Office Director Tyler Katzenberger said.

“This change provides students with more flexibility in course options and allows more time to feel out a course,” Katzenberger said. “This signals an administrative prioritizing of flexibility for students that I hope is continued in future decisions.”

Owczarek said the permanent extension will provide students with extra time to decide if their classes are a good fit for them and to allow for more time to make decisions about whether or not the student wants to drop the class.

The extension also helps students who are new to the college environment and other students who have other academic disadvantages to make decisions about their classes, Owczarek said.

“Since not all students know how to initiate or successfully navigate such requests, a later deadline supports our commitment to equity,” Owczarek said.

To drop a class before Nov. 26, students can follow the steps found on the Office of the Registrar’s site.