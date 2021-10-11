A Madison police officer was shot early Sunday morning on State Street after officers attempted to apprehend a wanted individual.

The shooting took place near 500 State Street, just outside of Mondays bar. The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the arm and the leg and is expected to survive.

The individual ran from the police then fired a round at officers. The suspect was then arrested and found to have a handgun. Another officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The alleged suspect is a 19-year-old man named Katoine L. Richardson has three open felony cases, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, injuring and resisting a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping, according to the State Journal.

In an email statement, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

“I am respectful of the DCI protocol and the policy that directs media inquiries about this investigation to DOJ,” Barnes said. “I want to share how thankful I am for all of the thoughtful support we have received on behalf of the injured officers during this impactful event.”

In a statement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there is no continued threat to the community, as the suspect is in custody, and her thoughts are with the officer who was injured on State Street last night.

“We are wishing him a speedy recovery,” Rhodes-Conway said.

This is the first time in over 20 years that an officer was shot in the line of duty, according to the Madison Police Department.

Gun violence in Madison has seen an uptick, though, with 250 incidents shots-fired incidents in 2020. The mayor’s office said the pandemic has incited an increase in gun violence across the nation.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the State Crime Lab and State Patrol, continues to review evidence and examine the facts of the case, according to the DOJ. The DOJ will give all investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney once they are finished with the investigation.

As the investigation is ongoing, the DOJ said there is no further information is currently available.