Tuesday, Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt voiced his support for former President Donald Trump during impeachment as the U.S. Senate began their trial.

Hitt said though Republicans are relatively divided nationwide, they largely agree on supporting Trump through the impeachment, according to WiscNews.

According to WiscNews, Hitt condemned the violence at the capitol insurrection Jan. 6, but still believes Trump should not be impeached.

The focal points of the trial have included Trump’s claims about election fraud, the constitutionality of putting a former president under trial and the capitol insurrection, according to the New York Times.

Wednesday, House Democrats delivered arguments for convicting the former president, saying Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” in regards to his loss in the election, according to the New York Times.

The Democrats would need 17 Republicans to side with them to get the two-thirds vote needed to convict Trump.

An acquittal would be a win for the Republicans, but the New York Times reports it expects far-right Republicans will still criticize those in their party who turned against them.

Even so, Hitt and other Republicans around the country continue to support Trump throughout the impeachment process, according to WiscNews.