Wisconsin QLaw released a statement Friday publicly opposing Women’s Liberation Front’s involvement in the University of Wisconsin Law School’s Wisconsin Public Interest Interview Program.

QLaw, a student organization that advocates for LGBTQ rights, claimed WLF supports transphobic policies and that the UW Law School should remove WLF from their interview program.

“QLaw is firmly opposed to WLF’s inclusion in WIPIIP,” the QLAW statement said. “We believe doing so platforms a hate group and betrays the School’s obligation to create a safe environment for trans students.”

QLaw said in their statement that they met with UW Law School Dean Daniel Tokaji and Assistant Dean Megan Heneke on Wednesday to request WLF’s removal from the interview program.

UW Law School’s new program exemplifies Wisconsin Idea, will help victims of domestic violenceThough it is not often talked about, domestic violence continues to occur on a wide scale throughout the United States Read…

In a media statement, the UW Law School said they are committed to supporting equal opportunity for all people and disagree with the viewpoints of WLF. But, they maintained that they will continue to include WLF in the interview program.

“To exclude an employer based on its ideology or expression – including positions taken in court – would constitute viewpoint discrimination contrary to the First Amendment,” UW Law School’s statement said. “As a public institution, we have an obligation to refrain from all forms of legally prohibited discrimination, including viewpoint discrimination.”

The Law School’s Wisconsin Public Interest Interview Program provides law students with the opportunity to meet with local employers to find summer internships and often full time positions.

According to QLaw, by allowing WLF into the interview program, UW is setting a dangerous precedent of inaction that may affect all marginalized students on campus.

QLaw said WLF is a hate group and a radical, transphobic organization. QLaw also said that WLF’s primary goal is to lobby against equal protections for trans people, especially trans women.

ASM Chair Matthew Mitnick said in an email statement to The Badger Herald that WLF should be prohibited from participating at UW because of its transphobic viewpoints.

“Giving space to a group that promotes hate and endangers students should not be tolerated in any capacity,” Mitnick said. “I am dismayed by UW’s inaction. I stand in solidarity with QLaw in demanding that WLF be removed from participating in the Wisconsin Public Interest Interview Program.”

Kaplan Test Prep survey of law schools finds current political climate a factor in application increaseLaw schools have seen significant increases in LSAT takers and law school applications over the past admissions cycle, which has Read…

According to WLF’s website, one of their goals is to “support the boundaries” of lesbian and bi women. They also say they support “de-transitioning women in their struggle to be healed and heard.”

As reported by the UW Law School News, the school found no information to suggest that WLF discriminates based on sex or gender identity in its hiring. But the Law School also said they do not agree with WLF’s opposition to anti-discrimination protections based on gender identity.

The Law School will allow WLF to attend their school’s interview program.

“Adherence to this constitutional obligation does not mean we support their views or litigation positions,” UW Law School said. “To the contrary, UW Law School is emphatically committed to the principle of equal opportunity for all people, including freedom from discrimination on the basis of gender identity or expression.”