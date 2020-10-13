Vice President Mike Pence held a campaign rally in Waukesha Tuesday. Pence spoke about President Donald Trump’s supreme court nomination and rallied support in a majority Republican county.

Pence held the rally at Weldall Manufacturing Company as part of a series of stops by Trump’s campaign in Wisconsin according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Pence spoke to the crowd about Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s supreme court nominee whose senate confirmation hearings began Monday. Pence said he believed the Senate will confirm her as a Supreme Court justice, filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

‘It was an embarassment:’ First presidential debate leaves impression on expertsPresident Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met Tuesday, Sept. 29 for the first debate of the 2020 Read…

“I’ll make you a prediction, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will soon be Justice Amy Coney Barrett, ” Pence said. “We’re going to fill that seat.”

The Sentinel reported that few attendees were wearing masks and the crowd did not social distance. University of Wisconsin Life Sciences Communication Professor Dietram Scheufele said the lack of social distancing protocol may not sway new voters towards Trump in an email to The Badger Herald.

“Wisconsinites are ultimately deeply pragmatic,” Scheufele said. “They might not like overly restrictive mask mandates, but they also recognize recklessness when they see it. The image of a serious POTUS wearing masks and working hard toward tackling this crisis would strategically make the perfect image to leave voters with as they head to the voting booth on Nov. 3.”

Following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Trump had to cancel some of his own in-person rallies in the state. Scheufele said this might not have a large impact on his overall campaign because the press coverage that follows events is ultimately more impactful than the events themselves.

Ballot extension to be upheld after Republican challenge, votes will be counted until Nov. 9A federal appeals court halted an extension for counting absentee ballots Sept. 27, after a previous ruling extended the deadline Read…

Trump’s diagnosis is actually getting his campaign additional coverage, Scheufele said.

“He continues to get plenty of free airtime … [Trump’s COVID-19 recovery] provides a new narrative for the same old campaign events,” Scheufele said.

Wisconsin continues to be a crucial state for Trump in the election, as recent polls have shown Presidential Candidate Joe Biden leading in the state. Trump is scheduled to appear in Janesville Saturday according to The Sentinel but no other appearances by the President have been announced at this time.