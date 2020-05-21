The University of Wisconsin released a new order Wednesday which fences off part of the lakeshore area between College Library and the Pyle Center to ensure social distancing as they prepare to reopen campus.

This area includes the terrace outside Memorial Union, most of alumni park and the area behind the Red Gym and the Pyle Center.

The order said these areas have seen heavy traffic in the past few weeks, despite UW’s efforts to enforce social distancing, so they’re closing them until they have a reopening plan in place.

In a news release about the order, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Director of the Wisconsin Union Mark Guthier said this order isn’t permanent, and UW hopes they can reopen safely soon.

“There is nothing like summer on the Terrace, and this year more than ever, we are committed to ensuring our community can enjoy this special place,” said Guthier. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to put in place measures to welcome members and guests back safely.”

The order also took the same tenants as Dane County’s Safer at Home order and applied them to all campus grounds, including the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

People must stay at least six feet away from others who are not part of their household, follow limits on the total number of people allowed in an area and refrain from entering closed or barricaded areas, the order said.

Those in violation of the order may receive a fine or citation, the release said. There’s no set time the order expires.