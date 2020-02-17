Monday the Madison Police Department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred Feb. 15 on Langdon St.

The assault was reported to have taken place in a fraternity on Langdon, and the victim and the offender knew each other, according to MPD.

UWPD included a reminder that sexual assault is never the fault of the victim, and to always have clear consent when engaging in any sexual activity.

MPD also said if you are a bystander and notice something suspicious, you should intervene or call 911.

For more information on reporting and preventing sexual assault, UWPD said to visit their website.