Camp Randall will take on a new look in the next few years with renovations to the south end seats.

The Camp Randall future project, announced last week, seeks to modernize much of the south end of the stadium ⁠⁠— sections Y and Z ⁠— by adding premium seating options, like box seats and club seats. University of Wisconsin Athletics released a new website for the project, complete with a video which details some of the expected renovations. According to a UW Athletics press release, the south end of the stadium remained untouched between 2001-2005, when the rest of the stadium underwent a renovation.

The same release said the renovation came in response to both a survey of ticket-holders and “customer service trends.”

UW Athletics hasn’t yet released the specifics of time or cost, as they’re still pending approval, the release said. The website said the project hasn’t yet been put up for competitive bid or chosen an architect, but state grants, fundraised money and money from new premium seating options will likely fund it.

The website also said the project will take care to preserve the architectural history and integrity of the Field House lining sections Y and Z, while also creating a “new identity” for the sections. The release also said the overall capacity of the stadium will likely decrease slightly.

In the press release, Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said the project is still in its early stages.

“We have a lot of ground to cover and a lot of people to see (regarding the final OK), but this is very appealing,” Alvarez said. “It’s what people told us they want.”

New York City based company Legends will oversee the renovations, the release said. Legends works with several NFL teams, MLB teams and other sports companies. They also work with colleges like the University of Southern California, Notre Dame and Oklahoma, the release said.

The new website includes a video about the history of Camp Randall and UW Athletics’ vision moving forward. Alvarez voiced part of the video, where he discussed the importance of community and togetherness to the project.

“It’s not just the football game,” Alvarez said. “It’s not just the stadium, it’s the neighborhoods, it’s the parking lots, it’s the whole community.”