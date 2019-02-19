A woman robbed a University of Wisconsin student on the Southwest Commuter Path near North Orchard Street last month.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the student felt bad about reporting the incident because the woman appeared homeless but ultimately decided to report after others convinced her to do so.

The perpetrator was described as a white female in their 50s with long brown hair. They wore several layers including a forest-green, thigh-length coat, the report says.

The student who reported the attack said the woman ran up to her and asked if she had any money. The student said no, but the woman reached into her pocket as if concealing a weapon, and the student gave the woman all of her money. Then, the woman asked to see her phone, and the student ran. The student made it home safely.