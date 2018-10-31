University of Wisconsin’s Associated Students of Madison Student Council approved their internal budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year Wednesday night with four amendments.

The budget totaled $1,287,598 which will fund student leader salaries, supplies and services, leadership development and programming, grants and staff salaries.

The budget was reduced by about 7 percent from last year’s internal budget.

The nature of funding the budget, which is derived from segregated fees, was contested.

Rep. Wayne Goodman criticized the fairness of requiring students to pay segregated fees.

“The spirit of [the debate on segregated fees] is that we find it strange that this is essentially like employees paying to work for a company — like if a company had a gym, the employees would not have to pay to use it,” Goodman said.

Ultimately, no motions were made to change students having to pay segregated fees.

One of the amendments proposed and passed was a movement to put $14,259 into a fund that pays the salaries of Grant Allocation Committee members.

Another amendment passed was a motion to change the funding for telephone line and rental charges from $3,000 to $0. Chair of Student Services Finance Committee Jeremy Swanson said the cost of telephone lines was encompassed by a different section of the budget.

A contested part of the budget was whether or not to fund the yearly Student Council orientation. Some members raised concerns as to whether or not an actual orientation was necessary, and whether it needed to be off campus.

Swanson and others spoke in favor of maintaining funding for the orientation. In the end, the council voted not to decrease funding for the event.

“I am all for fiscal responsibility … but I do not think we need to cut pennies from our budget,” Swanson said. “This is a valid use of our funds and is still fiscally responsible.”