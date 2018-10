A newly designed banner with a graphic of mascot Bucky Badger's face hangs between the columns of Bascom Hall as students study on an autumn afternoon on Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Oct. 27, 2014. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison) Bryce Richter/University Communications

A sexual assault at a southeast residence hall was reported to the University of Wisconsin.

According to a UW Crime Warning that was sent to student emails, the assault allegedly took place on Oct. 13 around 7:00 p.m. The suspect and the victim were known to each other.

There is no ongoing police investigation, as the incident was not reported to the police.