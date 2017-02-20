University of Wisconsin Memorial Union directors proposed their 2017-18 budget to the Student Services Finance Committee Monday.

The Memorial Union leadership team director Mark Guthier proposed a 1 percent increase in student segregated fees to address the deficit that has built up during delayed construction at Memorial Union.

Memorial Union will reopen next weekThe Wisconsin Union announced Monday that the long-awaited reopening of Memorial Union’s first floor will happen Dec. 5th. The renovation is promised Read…

The original deficit was $2.5 million, but additional revenue from special events decreased it by $1.7 million.

By hosting more activities like two evenings of free films and live music four nights a week, Guthier said they hope to reduce the remaining deficit.

Guthier said they anticipate completely finishing construction on the terrace by fall 2017. He said they are planning big events for the popular community gathering space this summer, including an expanded stage, and he hopes to schedule larger named artists during the summer months.

Wisconsin Union covers opening of new, expanded activities at Memorial Union with student governmentThe Student Services Finance Committee passed the Recreational Sports proposed budget for the 2016-17 financial season Monday and discussed Wisconsin Read…

Jane Oberdorf, assistant director at the Memorial Union, said students could face modest price increases in food at the Union. SSFC Rep. Brooke Evans questioned these rising prices, but Oberdorf said asking for a modest increase now could prevent more dramatic ones in the future.

Despite a few cutbacks in Union personnel and temporary closures of some campus cafés, Guthier said Memorial Union’s outlook is still positive.