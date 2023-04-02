Start this month off right and enjoy spring by getting out and attending some fun Madison events! The most important event may be voting on Tuesday, but there are plenty of other fun activities to fill your week.

Monday, April 3

Sett Trivia

Every Monday, the Sett at Union South hosts trivia for teams of two. The top three teams win Union gift cards. It’s free, and you don’t have to sign up in advance. Just show up to the Sett Pub from 7-9 p.m.

Campus Community Mural

In preparation for Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s investiture, members of the UW community can paint one of 175 canvases imagining campus 175 years from now. Meet at TITU, Union South, from 12-5 p.m. to get involved.

Tuesday, April 4

Vote

Tuesday is Election Day and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Students can find their polling location at MyVote.WI. Participating in democracy is a great way to spend time between classes this Tuesday! Make sure to get free stickers.

Wednesday, April 5

Bagel Wednesday at the Career Exploration Center

Stop by 114 Ingraham for a free bagel and to learn more about the CEC from 9-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 6

Drop-In Yoga

The Neighborhood House Community Center (29 S. Mills St.) hosts yoga every Thursday from 6-6:45 p.m. No mats are required, but donations are encouraged!

Friday, April 7

Aly and AJ

This female American pop rock duo will be coming to the Orpheum for one of the early stops of their “With Love From” tour this Friday. Tickets are available at the Orpheum website.

Exhibition Opens

On Friday, April 7, the Kel Mur and Victoria Charleson exhibition will open at Memorial Union in the class of 1925 gallery. This exhibit “explores themes of abandonment, fantasy, nostalgia, and especially secrets through sculpture.” It will remain open through May 19.

Saturday, April 8

APIDA Art Gallery and Magazine Launch

From 4-6 p.m., stop by the Multicultural Student Center in the Red Gym for an art gallery and magazine launch spotlighting APIDA experiences.