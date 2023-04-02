Want to have your short film shown at Union South? You can enter a competition held by the Wisconsin Union Directorate starting this Friday.

The Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee will be holding their second annual student film festival with submissions being accepted from Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 9.

University of Wisconsin students can submit their films to the WUD Film Festival for a chance to have their film played at the Union South Marquee Theater. The top three submissions will be played after the competition, and those students will receive $100, $75 and $50 Union gift cards. Everyone is encouraged to participate, no matter the skill level or equipment available to them.

Films must be submitted by the end of the day April 9 and must run under 10 minutes. According to the website, the short films must include two of four prompts, including a character with the initials P.B.R., a flash going off at an embarrassing moment, a pocket protector prop or dialogue saying “make like a banana and split.”

A sign-up form is posted on the WUD film festival website with more information on submissions. Resources for editing tools are also available on the website.

Students submitting to the contest will be under a short time frame to write, shoot and edit their films in response to the prompts.

Submissions will be blindly judged by the jurors. The Union gift card awards and showings will be given to the top three entries.

The WUD Film Committee is a student-run organization that dedicates themselves to creating exciting and unique films for the UW campus and surrounding communities, according to their website. The committee works to put on many free films for anyone to see, including famous blockbusters or independent films.

Anyone is encouraged to join the committee as there are no skill requirements. The WUD Film Committee only wishes for their members to have a love for film. The organization meets every Monday at 6:00 p.m. in Union South.

All free events are sponsored by the Wisconsin Union Directorate and are intended for students, staff, faculty and Union members and guests. The WUD directs many of the free Madison experiences and is led by students. For more information about the film festival and committee you can visit their website or email [email protected].