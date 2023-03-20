School is back in session, Badgers. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun.

The following list details fun, stress-free events happening this week that will help cure the post-spring-break blues.

Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls is coming to the Orpheum on Tuesday. The duo, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, will be playing their latest record “Look Long.” They are passionate about social justice issues and are excellent musicians.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $52.50.

Chicago

Running from Tuesday to Sunday, “Chicago” will be at the Overture. “Chicago” is a Grammy and Tony award-winning Broadway jazz musical.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday. Over the weekend, the show will run at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Buy tickets here!

Taylor Swift Party

The Sylvee is hosting Taylor Swift Night this Saturday entailing a huge dance party for many Taylor Swift fans. If you are at all interested in Taylor Swift, you won’t want to miss this. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the party starts at 9 p.m.

Available tickets start at $25. Get them before they are gone!

Coco with Hoco

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Union is giving out free hot chocolate inside Memorial Union and Union South from 9 a.m. to noon. Even though it’s spring, it’s still cold in Wisconsin so it will definitely be a good idea to stop by to warm up!