Events for the University of Wisconsin’s Winter Carnival are already underway, but the fun will last all week. Here’s a look at what events to check out from Feb. 6 until Feb. 11 to celebrate six more weeks of winter.

All week

Drop by Wheelhouse Studios to make 3D snowflakes any weekday from noon to 4 p.m. at the free hallway art event! The union will also be showing movies at the Marquee every day, including “Cabin in the Woods” and “Ikiru.”

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Pick up some free hot chocolate at Memorial Union from 5-7 p.m. during the meet and greet with UWPD Mounted horses, Vetter and Rettke.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Grab another hot drink from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in Der Rathskeller after 5-10 minutes of flying a power kite with Hoofers on the lake. Take a break and do some homework before coming back to skate or snowshoe on the lake for Family Night and playing at the Open Mic Night (just listening is OK, too).

Thursday, Feb. 9

Drop by the Terrace from 1-3 p.m. to learn how to make Canadian Maple Taffy. If you’re a student, pay $5 to rent some skates for Fire and Ice Skate Night on Lake Mendota. Make sure to dress in a fire or ice themed outfit — I’d suggest picking your outfit’s theme based on the weather you want.

Friday, Feb. 10

Register for a pond hockey tournament with your friends through RecWell to play from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Lady Liberty, a long-lasting UW tradition, will inflate at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the lake. Once Lady Liberty deflates, dress up for the Snow Ball, a dance in the Great Hall.

If you’re looking for a more thrill-seeking adventure, learn how to ice climb with Hoofers from 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

If you miss Lady Liberty on Friday, make sure to get a picture with her on Saturday. She’ll make an appearance from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bring some cleaning products, toiletries or sanitary items for The Road Home Dane Co. donation drive from noon to 3 p.m. for some hot chocolate and cookie decorating to warm up your afternoon.

Compete in (or watch) the Rail Jam, a skiing and snowboarding competition, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for some live music and gnarly entertainment. Fireworks will start at 7 p.m., so make sure you stick around the Terrace!

Register for a Secret Agent Scavenger Hunt with Adventure Learning Programs for a five-hour adventure with your friends or make a wood burned or collage heart for Valentine’s Day in Wheelhouse Studios.

The Winter Carnival is a great way to get outside and enjoy our six more weeks of winter. Take advantage of the free events to get some sun and to warm up in the cold!