Arguably most famous throughout Madison for his feature on T-Pain’s song “Can’t Believe It,” where “mansion” is rhymed with “Wisconsin,” rapper Lil Wayne will visit The Sylvee this spring.

The rap superstar’s overdue performance in Madtown will take place April 8. The Sylvee is likely the only venue space that will be big enough to hold this crowd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3 starting at 10 a.m.

The “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” follows the announcement of “Carter VI” in August of 2022. Not much has been heard from Lil Wayne and his much anticipated sixth studio album until this most recent touring announcement. Pre-sale tickets for “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” are now available, but general tickets go on sale this Friday.

UW Cinematheque showcases award-winning Polish film ‘EO’The University of Wisconsin’s Cinematheque, located in Vilas Hall, showed the film “EO” Jan. 26 as part of their “Premiers: Read…

Lil Wayne is a five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon, with the tour announcement coming ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-GRAMMY event. At the event, Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry.

Senior at UW and avid Lil Wayne fan Vaishu Gundamraj was shocked to find out about the Madison tour location. When discussing the possibility of actually getting a ticket she expressed concern about getting a ticket on time.

“How did we not know he was touring and when am I suppose to buy tickets?” She said. “I would have signed up for the presale had I known!”

Tony-Award-winning musical ‘Hadestown’ at Overture this weekMany musicals have sad endings, and “Hadestown” at the Overture Center this week is no exception. The opening song says Read…

Given how quickly the JID and Smino show sold out, it is expected that this show will sell out even quicker. Many University of Wisconsin-Madison students are excited for this show, as it is not that often that big names like Lil Wayne make tour stops in Madison.

The Sylvee is owned by Frank Productions, which is operated by none other than Live Nation Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment sells their tickets via Ticketmaster, after Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010 to form Live Nation Entertainment.

In a time of high contention with Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift fiasco, some wonder if the Lil Wayne concert will draw as much traffic. Probably not, but a similarly sized crowd can be expected for the concert considering he has not gone on tour since 2019 when he joined Blink-182’s Enema of the State 20th anniversary tour as a co-headliner.

Don’t miss out on this highly revered upcoming concert in Madison!