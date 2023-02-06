After a few days of negative-degree torture, it looks like the weather is warming up for another week in Madison. And if you want to get outside in this comparably warm weather, try out some of these events happening this week.

Winter carnival

The Wisconsin Union is holding its annual winter carnival this week with lots of events to look forward to. This includes $1 cheese curds for those wearing a flannel on Monday, several RecWell and Hoofers outdoor athletic courses and the Statue of Liberty will return over the weekend for photos. The carnival will end with fireworks over Lake Mendota at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Harry Potter in concert

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix will be showing at the Overture on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. but there’s a catch — the Madison Symphony Orchestra will play the soundtrack live during the movie.

President Biden

There may be lots to do, but going to see the literal president in your city might be something you want to pencil into your schedule. Biden is set to come Wednesday. He has not yet said where and when he will be here, so keep an eye out for more information and clear your schedules.

Free rap concert

Hip-hop artist Lecrae will perform at the Barrymore Theater this Friday. The concert is free and starts at 8 p.m.