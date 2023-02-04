President Joe Biden will travel to the Madison area Wednesday Feb. 8.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other Cabinet members will accompany Biden for the visit, which is part of a nationwide tour, according to AP News. During the tour, Biden will emphasize his successes in office, with a focus on the economy.

Biden will visit the day after giving his State of the Union on Tuesday Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. CDT, according to WKOW. The speech, which will address unfinished economic plans, comes during a time of national economic concern. A Pew Research study found seven in 10 Americans view inflation as the top problem facing the country today.

Despite high anxieties, the White House released an Employment Situation Summary on Friday which showed an unemployment rate of 3.4%, the lowest since 1969. According to the report, the U.S. added 517,000 total nonfarm payroll employment jobs in January. Efforts to combat inflation have also calmed, with the Fed raising by only a quarter percentage point last week. The hike in interest rates is the eighth increase in less than a year, according to NPR.

The State of the Union will also probably address child care, paid leave and other new spending initiatives, though it is unclear how the president will balance the topics in his speech, according to the New York Times.

According to WKOW, the White House did not specify the exact location in Madison Biden will visit, but more details about the upcoming trip will be released soon.

The president will then visit Tampa, Florida on Thursday, Feb. 10.