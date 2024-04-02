Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.

Voting at Memorial Union in the April 2 primary election was extended until 9:30 p.m. for Wards 60 and 134 due to an error causing voters to be turned away earlier in the day, according to the City of Madison’s website. In Wisconsin, voting is typically open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m., according to Ballotpedia.

Wards 60 and 134 include University of Wisconsin students residing in Adams, Barnard, Chadbourne, Slichter, Tripp and Waters Residence Halls, according to a post on X made by the City of Madison Clerk’s Office.

Voters were turned away at Memorial Union between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., with all voting signs turned toward the wall or put away, according to District 8 Alder MGR Govindarajan.

UW spokesperson John Lucas said in an email statement to The Badger Herald that the university is aware of the situation, but does not have information that voters were turned away at Memorial Union.

Court documents show the City of Madison Attorney’s Office petitioned to extend polling hours because of the error, which was granted by Judge Ryan D. Nilsestuen.