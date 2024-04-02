Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Breaking: Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.
by Brianna DavisApril 2, 2024
by Margaret ShreinerApril 2, 2024
by Audrey ThibertApril 2, 2024
by Margaret ShreinerApril 2, 2024
by Sheng LeeApril 1, 2024
by Aiden MellonApril 1, 2024
Memorial Union voting extended to 9:30 p.m.

Extension comes after voters turned away in error Tuesday afternoon
by Brianna Davis
April 2, 2024
Bennett Waara

Voting at Memorial Union in the April 2 primary election was extended until 9:30 p.m. for Wards 60 and 134 due to an error causing voters to be turned away earlier in the day, according to the City of Madison’s website. In Wisconsin, voting is typically open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m., according to Ballotpedia.

Wards 60 and 134 include University of Wisconsin students residing in Adams, Barnard, Chadbourne, Slichter, Tripp and Waters Residence Halls, according to a post on X made by the City of Madison Clerk’s Office.

Voters were turned away at Memorial Union between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., with all voting signs turned toward the wall or put away, according to District 8 Alder MGR Govindarajan.

UW spokesperson John Lucas said in an email statement to The Badger Herald that the university is aware of the situation, but does not have information that voters were turned away at Memorial Union.

Court documents show the City of Madison Attorney’s Office petitioned to extend polling hours because of the error, which was granted by Judge Ryan D. Nilsestuen.

