Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.
Tuesday, December 5
Trivia night at Mickey’s Tavern, 7:30 p.m., FREE
“The Cruise” screening at the Marquee, 7-9 p.m., FREE
Wednesday, December 6
Winter Study Jam at Steenbock Library, 6-11:45 p.m., FREE
Evanscence at the Orpheum, 7 p.m., from $119
Thursday, December 7
Joe Pug at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 8 p.m., $10 for students
December Art Opening: Alaura Borealis, 5-9 p.m., FREE
Movie Night at the Chazen, 7 p.m., FREE
Friday, December 8
Redefined fall show at Music Hall, 7 p.m., $10 for students
SVM Drag Show at Five Nightclub, 8-11 p.m., $8
Brian Regan at the Orpheum, 8-11 p.m., from $68
Saturday, December 9
TEDx UW-Madison at the Discovery Building, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $40
James the Magician at Mother Fool’s, 8-9:30 p.m., FREE
Alter Bridge at the Orpheum, 7-10 p.m., from $43
Sunday, December 10
Optima Dance fall Show at Shannon Hall, 2-9 p.m., $5 for students
Joe Biden at the Orpheum, 6:30 p.m., from $69.50
Monday, December 11
Lunchtime Yoga at Monona Terrace, 12-12:45 p.m., FREE
Paint Nite at Twist Bar and Grill, 6:30 p.m., $25