Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, December 5

Trivia night at Mickey’s Tavern, 7:30 p.m., FREE

“The Cruise” screening at the Marquee, 7-9 p.m., FREE

Wednesday, December 6

Winter Study Jam at Steenbock Library, 6-11:45 p.m., FREE

Evanscence at the Orpheum, 7 p.m., from $119

Thursday, December 7

Joe Pug at the Wisconsin Union Theater, 8 p.m., $10 for students

December Art Opening: Alaura Borealis, 5-9 p.m., FREE

Movie Night at the Chazen, 7 p.m., FREE

Friday, December 8

Redefined fall show at Music Hall, 7 p.m., $10 for students

SVM Drag Show at Five Nightclub, 8-11 p.m., $8

Brian Regan at the Orpheum, 8-11 p.m., from $68

Saturday, December 9

TEDx UW-Madison at the Discovery Building, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $40

James the Magician at Mother Fool’s, 8-9:30 p.m., FREE

Alter Bridge at the Orpheum, 7-10 p.m., from $43

Sunday, December 10

Optima Dance fall Show at Shannon Hall, 2-9 p.m., $5 for students

Joe Biden at the Orpheum, 6:30 p.m., from $69.50

Monday, December 11

Lunchtime Yoga at Monona Terrace, 12-12:45 p.m., FREE

Paint Nite at Twist Bar and Grill, 6:30 p.m., $25