Though the weather was cold, the colorful costumes of Runways of the World at Union South Thursday night made the night warmer.

Put on by Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Global Connection Committee, Runways of the World was a dazzling, colorful fashion show brought by University of Wisconsin students from different cultural backgrounds.

Students brought costumes from all different countries and cultures around the worldto the fashion show. It was a mixture of different colors, ethnicities and music, with laughter and applause from the audience. This is how the world should look.

There were nearly four dozen students representatives who displayed costumes from 22 countries.

The reception after the show was filled with food from different countries. It was amazing to see how a fashion show could make the world seem smaller and bring people from different cultural backgrounds together.

