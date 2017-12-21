The Madison Ballet helps to bring in this holiday season with their rendition of the famous holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.” Based on the story “The Nutcracker the King of Mice” written by E.T.A. Hoffman, the stage version differs in detail from the original story, but the plot remains largely the same. The ballet follows Clara, a young girl, through her magical Christmas experience.

Madison Ballet’s production features a giant growing Christmas tree, fog effects, falling snow, a flying loveseat and exquisite choreography from artistic director W. Earle Smith.

Tchaikovsky’s iconic score is performed live by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Performances run through December 26 at the Overture Center.