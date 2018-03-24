Thousands of students — from pre-school to college — teachers and parents across the Madison area participated in the nationwide “March for our Lives” protests Saturday morning.

Protestors swamped the Capitol once again, nearly two weeks after high schoolers from across the U.S. walked out of their classrooms to advocate the same message when it comes to gun violence: #NeverAgain.

Saturday’s protest included a diverse group of speakers to rally those of voting age to support candidates with strong anti-gun campaigns in the spring election April 3rd.

“We must never forget [gun-violence victims], but we must honor them with action,” U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., said.